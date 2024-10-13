Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 640,848 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 168.4% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

