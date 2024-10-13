Czech National Bank Buys 2,380 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,872,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,784 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,061,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Catalent by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,930,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,559,000 after purchasing an additional 250,999 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,792,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,818,000 after acquiring an additional 86,533 shares during the last quarter.

In other Catalent news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,150.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,410 shares of company stock worth $732,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Baird R W downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

CTLT stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.65. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

