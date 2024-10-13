Czech National Bank Buys 2,648 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

