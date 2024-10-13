Czech National Bank Grows Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Czech National Bank grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 515.4% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.9 %

MOS opened at $26.16 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

