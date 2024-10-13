Czech National Bank Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,023,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,863,000 after acquiring an additional 636,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after purchasing an additional 272,743 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth about $65,709,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,535,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,953,000 after buying an additional 111,687 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in FOX by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,273,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,758,000 after buying an additional 225,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOX. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40. Fox Co. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.