Czech National Bank Has $1.68 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 91,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $973,239,000 after purchasing an additional 331,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $39.97.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

