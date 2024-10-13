Czech National Bank Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,559,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,488,000 after acquiring an additional 148,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

