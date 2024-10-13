Czech National Bank Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

