Czech National Bank Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,251,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $863,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $19,824,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 630,264 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CF opened at $87.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $90.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.64.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

