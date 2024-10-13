Czech National Bank Increases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $291.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.