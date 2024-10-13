Czech National Bank Increases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Snap-on Stock Performance
Shares of SNA opened at $291.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.
Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
