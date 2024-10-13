Czech National Bank Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,158 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,403,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,518,000 after purchasing an additional 327,680 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $116.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.94 and a 200 day moving average of $115.74. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.