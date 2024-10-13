Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AES were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AES alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 92.4% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of AES by 102.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.