Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 51.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,810,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.20. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

