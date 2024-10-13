Czech National Bank Purchases 1,419 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Czech National Bank grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 222.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 84.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 119.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.99. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

