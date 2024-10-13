Czech National Bank Purchases 1,909 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,855 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,503,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,262,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,072,000 after acquiring an additional 217,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.34.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

