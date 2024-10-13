Czech National Bank Purchases 469 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Czech National Bank raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,574,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX opened at $278.10 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.42 and a 1-year high of $297.97. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

MarketAxess declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,146.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.