Czech National Bank Purchases 6,740 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in APA were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get APA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 386.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in APA by 1,325.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Trading Up 0.8 %

APA opened at $27.07 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. APA’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on APA

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.