Czech National Bank Purchases 702 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,230,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 519,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Generac by 29.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $173.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

