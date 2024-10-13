Czech National Bank Purchases 729 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 5,590.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,562,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,576.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $256.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.97. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

