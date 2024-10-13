Czech National Bank Raises Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 30.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $110.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

