Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $1,613,382.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $79,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,899.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $1,613,382.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $79,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,012 shares of company stock worth $5,249,443 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

