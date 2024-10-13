Czech National Bank Sells 461 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Czech National Bank reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 147.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after buying an additional 153,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,161,000 after acquiring an additional 145,711 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 111,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $160.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $166.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.73.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,284,666.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

