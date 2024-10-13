Czech National Bank Trims Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Czech National Bank lowered its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $2,855,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 320.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

