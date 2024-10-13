Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 911.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,867,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386,333 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $601,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.80 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,356,270 shares of company stock worth $391,787,127 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

