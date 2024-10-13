Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells $290,250.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,939,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 0.2 %

DDOG stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.29.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 70.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.