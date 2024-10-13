Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 24.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.7% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAL

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.