Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 88,064 Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 339.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,064 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cosan were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSAN. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 2,736.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Cosan Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:CSAN opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Cosan S.A. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $16.45.

About Cosan

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cosan S.A. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

