Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 95,612 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,897,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter worth $10,884,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Groupon by 259.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,514 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 138,218 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 97,686 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,722 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Groupon Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Groupon stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $421.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Groupon
In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,696.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Groupon news, Director Jason Harinstein bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,531.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,696.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.
Groupon Profile
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
