Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 95,612 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Get Groupon alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,897,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter worth $10,884,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Groupon by 259.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,514 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 138,218 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 97,686 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,722 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $421.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $124.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GRPN

Insider Buying and Selling at Groupon

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,696.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Groupon news, Director Jason Harinstein bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,531.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,696.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Profile

(Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.