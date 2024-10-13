Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 487.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $229,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.