Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 28,252 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 78,354 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at about $786,000. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,842,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 82,734 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 34,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 61.15% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Further Reading

