Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.41, but opened at $9.63. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 46,228,449 shares traded.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 17.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.
