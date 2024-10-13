Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.41, but opened at $9.63. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 46,228,449 shares traded.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 17.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $223,000.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.