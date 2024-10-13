Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DHCNI stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This is a boost from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

