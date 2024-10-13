Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $420.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $577.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.55.

DPZ stock opened at $429.67 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $332.13 and a one year high of $542.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $421.63 and its 200 day moving average is $469.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 104.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7,821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,515,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

