Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

MTUM stock opened at $207.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.62 and a 200-day moving average of $191.10. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

