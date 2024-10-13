Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Associated Capital Group worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $1,244,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $783.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $37.15.

Associated Capital Group Increases Dividend

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 246.48% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Associated Capital Group’s previous None dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Associated Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.