Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,144,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,717,000 after buying an additional 379,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71,658 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,820,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TTE opened at $68.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.40. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

