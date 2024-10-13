Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,119.00.

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,015.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,118.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,038.90. The company has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

