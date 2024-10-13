Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 349.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $70.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

