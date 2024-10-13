Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $310,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Halliburton by 146.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 842,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 105.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 95,864 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 319.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $2,257,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.3 %

HAL opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice raised Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Dbs Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

