Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $319,000 Position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HFXI opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $604.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $28.02.

About NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

