Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $383,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $229.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.