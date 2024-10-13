Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $447,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 26.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in PPL by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 150,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 47,317 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 66.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

PPL stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 90.35%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

