Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $448,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Agincourt Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 519,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 134,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VT stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $120.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

