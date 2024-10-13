Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $489,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Aflac by 7,001.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 667,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 658,303 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,929,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after acquiring an additional 405,847 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $27,588,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aflac by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,319,000 after purchasing an additional 285,576 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 27.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,243,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,029,000 after purchasing an additional 268,694 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL opened at $113.26 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

