Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 100,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at $403,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. First Trust International IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $49.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

