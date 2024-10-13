Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 14,950 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Research Solutions were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,167,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 190,681 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 556.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 228,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 193,910 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Research Solutions by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Research Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $89.21 million, a PE ratio of -19.57, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

