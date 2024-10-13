Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,268 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.15% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPHD. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 113,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 84,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $38.02.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.0401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.