Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 989 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

