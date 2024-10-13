Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,465,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 108.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 83,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,951,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,556,000 after buying an additional 110,886 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,078.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,078.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $220.74 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $223.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

