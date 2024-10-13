Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 272 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 689.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.50. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.72. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

